Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) Shares Gap Up to $15.75

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), but opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 168,123 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £156.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.37.

About Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

