Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tennant’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tennant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.68 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE TNC opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 76.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,463,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,507 shares of company stock worth $1,590,038. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

