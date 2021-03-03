Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Gap Up to $438.60

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.60 ($5.73), but opened at GBX 504.20 ($6.59). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 503.20 ($6.57), with a volume of 5,322,143 shares changing hands.

MCRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.06%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.