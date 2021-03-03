RE Advisers Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.06% of Envista worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

