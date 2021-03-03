SVB Leerink Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $210.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $213.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.75 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock worth $1,570,123. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

