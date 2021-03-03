Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:KRKNF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.