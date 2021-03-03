Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KRKNF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

