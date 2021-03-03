Perlin Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Perlin has a total market cap of $29.05 million and $6.31 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perlin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.21 or 0.00779323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PERLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.