Short Interest in Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Rises By 123.5%

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TNTRQ opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. Tintri has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

