Short Interest in Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Rises By 123.5%

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TNTRQ opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. Tintri has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Tintri
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.