Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Increases By 126.3%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of mdf commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS MECVF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

