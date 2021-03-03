Analysts Expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GTT Communications.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 276.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in GTT Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in GTT Communications by 116.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

