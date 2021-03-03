LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 86,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

