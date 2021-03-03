LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

