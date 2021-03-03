Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.82 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

