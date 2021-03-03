Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

ARVN stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arvinas by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

