FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

