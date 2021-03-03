Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.29.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 55,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

