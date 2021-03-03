Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.