AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.09 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 EPS.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,180.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.27.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

