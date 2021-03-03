DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

