Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.64. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.00 EPS.

Shares of KSU opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

