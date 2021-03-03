Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.64. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 9.00 EPS.
Shares of KSU opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.55.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.