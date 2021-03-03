Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PING opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -351.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

