BHZ Capital Management LP Has $622,000 Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of SFNC opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

