Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 218.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,581 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $24,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,451,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $68.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

