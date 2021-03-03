Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,916 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $69,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

