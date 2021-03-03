Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,777 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Allison Transmission worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

