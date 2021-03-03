AMG National Trust Bank Sells 874 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

