Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

