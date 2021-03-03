Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,022 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,230 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,233 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,794 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

