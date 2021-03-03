KBC Group NV Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $50,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $281.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.00. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.