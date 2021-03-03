Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 145,878 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in YETI were worth $53,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in YETI by 54.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 26.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

NYSE YETI opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

