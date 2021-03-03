Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

NASDAQ MU opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.