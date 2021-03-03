Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

SCL stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

