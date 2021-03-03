NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $665.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $665.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.73.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $536.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock worth $2,395,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

