Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

ASTE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ASTE opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $11,314,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

