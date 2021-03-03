Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Invitae by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invitae by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invitae by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $194,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 692,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,470 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVTA stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.