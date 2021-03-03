Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of FE opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.