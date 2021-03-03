Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 742,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,504,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $87,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

