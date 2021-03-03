iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 202,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

WOOD stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

