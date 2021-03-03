Rossmore Private Capital Sells 120 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

