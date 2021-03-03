Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 288.63

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RIO opened at GBX 6,438 ($84.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,972.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.
In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
