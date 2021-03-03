Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 288.63

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RIO opened at GBX 6,438 ($84.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,972.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

