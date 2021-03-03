KBC Group NV Sells 72,846 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,846 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $58,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

