Rossmore Private Capital Purchases New Stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

HUGE opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. FSD Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

