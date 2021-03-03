Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold a total of 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.57. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

