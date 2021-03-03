Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,364 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 682.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

