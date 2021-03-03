Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

