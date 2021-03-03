Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at $502,644.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders sold 642,292 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,672 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

