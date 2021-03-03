Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.
NYSE:AMRC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25.
AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.
