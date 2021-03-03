FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Acushnet in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.