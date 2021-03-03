DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Basf (ETR:BAS)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.66 ($84.30).

Basf stock opened at €70.27 ($82.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.89. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion and a PE ratio of -32.88.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

