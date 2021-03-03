Credit Suisse Group Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $49.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

ONEOK stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $71.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $134,188,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,055,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 218,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

